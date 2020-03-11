Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in a three-member tribunal to inquire into the fitness of the suspended Supreme Court judge, Justice Francis Bere to continue holding the esteemed office.

Justice Bere was suspended last week over allegations that he interfered with a pending civil court case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and his relatives. This prompted President Mnangagwa to set up a three-member tribunal chaired by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako.

Justice Mubako is working with two lawyers — Advocate Takawira Nzombe and Mrs Rekayi Maphosa.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony, Justice Mubako said the tribunal was going to start the work next week but he could not disclose how long it will take the tribunal to finish the case.