Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman has been granted a protection order against her grandson who habitually insults and steals her property.

Ms Anna Sibanda, whose age was not revealed in court, but is from New Magwegwe suburb said she was tired of Xolani Nyathi’s insults and wanted him to be banned from coming to her house.

“We have been staying together with the respondent from the time his mother died but now, he disrespects me in my own house. When I ask him where he is coming from late at night, he insults me using vulgar language and says he was with his friends,” she said.

“He also steals and sells my property without my permission. I pray that the court may grant me a protection order so that he stops insulting and threatening me. May he also be banned from coming to my house.”

Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube granted an interim protection order prohibiting Nyathi verbally or emotionally abusing his grandmother.

“The respondent is ordered not to visit the complainant’s place of residence in Magwegwe suburb,” he said.

Another protection order was granted to Trish Bhariwa of Pumula East suburb against her younger brother Carlton Bhariwa.

Ms Bhariwa stated that she was now living in fear as her younger brother was violent and continuously threatened her peace.

“The respondent has since become violent to other family members and myself. When I try to reprimand him, he threatens to kill me. Sometimes he beats me up until I run away,” she said.

Mr Ncube granted the interim order prohibiting Carlton from verbally and emotionally abusing his sister.

He also barred him from threatening violence on her.

