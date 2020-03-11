Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND South primary and secondary schools’ inter-district track and field athletics competitions will be held at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda and Plumtree High School tomorrow and Friday respectively.

The competitions will be used to choose a provincial select for the national finals at Peterhouse Boys School at the end of the month.

“All the eight districts have confirmed participation and are expected in Plumtree tomorrow (today) in time for vetting before competition gets underway on Thursday morning with the Under-20 boys’ 10 000m event,” said Nash Matabeleland South head-in-charge of athletics Khotso Sebatha.

Matobo district are the defending champions after dislodging Mangwe, who had ruled the roost for six years in succession.

Matabeleland South emerged fifth in last year’s inter-provincial meet held in Gweru.

Sebatha said his province was lucky to have experienced trainers that run established athletics clubs and whose athletes compete throughout the national athletics calendar.

The Naph event is in Gwanda where Bulilima, Mangwe, Gwanda North, Gwanda South, Matobo, Insiza, Beitbridge and Umzingwane districts will battle for supremacy.