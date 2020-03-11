Showbiz Reporter

MTV Base’s Shuga Down South Season 2 cast members, Sol (real name Ayanda Makayi) and Dineo (real name Mamarumo Marokane) will be in Bulawayo tomorrow for the show’s final screening.

The screening at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Ster-Kinekor Cinema of the drama series which is focused on love, emotions and sexual behaviour was facilitated by Shuga licensee Gilmore Tee through his Paper Bag Africa company.

In 2017, Gilmore Tee partnered with MTV Shuga to bring awareness on sexual health issues in Zimbabwe.

Since February, free screenings of the show have been conducted every Friday at Nust, with Ster-Kinekor having screenings on Saturday’s for free.

This weekend, those who have been part of this journey will have a rare opportunity of seeing their favourite characters live at Nust tomorrow and the Ster-Kinekor cinemas on Saturday. They will further be entertained by Novuyo Seagirl and Super Geeks.

The cast members will also get an opportunity to visit different spots of the city, interacting and networking with their followers and lovers of the drama series.

“The support from Bulawayo has been outstanding and we have nothing but love for the people,” said Gilmore Tee. “We encourage all Nust students to come and meet their favourite characters at the Delta Theatre at 2PM and also on Saturday at Bulawayo Centre at Ster-Kinekor cinemas.”

He said he partnered Shuga in order for youths in the city to have knowledge on sexual health and HIV/Aids issues.

“MTV Shuga aims to bring awareness on sexual health, gender-based violence, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, HIV/Aids, love and life among young people. The mandate was to make sure that this information is passed on to the youths for free and also probing for conversation around such issues to take place.

“I’m glad that this happened successfully as the screenings were well attended.”

In 2010, Shuga bagged a Gold Award at the World Media Festival in Hamburg, Germany, in the Public Relations Health category for its vivid and uncompromising focus on love, emotions and sexual behaviour among the Kenyan youth. The show evolved over the years and now has three different productions MTV Shuga Naija, MTV Shuga Kenya and MTV Shuga Down South focusing on the various regions. – @waynecas