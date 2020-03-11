Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE country is looking forward to promoting “Brand Zimbabwe” and unpacking Vision 2030 at the Dubai Expo 2020, which is being coordinated by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

The global exhibition is set to run from October this year to April next year in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to attract 25 million visitors.

Presenting a progress report on preparations for the expo in Gwanda during a visit to Matabeleland South Province, commissioner general for Expo Dubai 2020, Ambassador Mary Mubi, urged the province to begin showcasing its investment opportunities, which can be incorporated into the country’s exhibits.

She said the country had a number of heritage sites, which remained hidden as provinces were not profiling them.

“It’s not sufficient for us to attend the Dubai Expo in numbers only as the preparation process is crucial. In order for you to participate as a province we need high quality products.

“We need to have project proposals from various provinces highlighting various projects, which investors can embark on,” said Amb Mubi.

“Let’s have a profile of the province, which will include cultural festivals, foods found in the province and marriage festivals among other things. Provinces should have databases, which will include video footage on the profile of provinces and researches that have been made on the province.”

She said a calendar has been set where various sectors will be invited to come and showcase on behalf of the country. The key message for the country will be its richness in human capital base hence the theme “Zimbabwe the land of great people,” said Amb Mubi.

“Our key objectives and goals for Zimbabwe’s participation include promoting brand Zimbabwe and unpacking the country’s Vision 2030, promote trade and investment in key sectors of the economy as well as attract more visitors into the country, to promote top brands in goods and services and technological innovations that have impacted the livelihoods of people.

“To seek source markets and opportunities for technology transfer, tourism investment and human capacity development and to transform the negative narrative on our country into a positive one,” she said.

Amb Mubi said the country will also show case its cuisines, fashion, art and culture. Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Abedinico Ncube, urged stakeholders from the province to work hard in supporting the initiative. He said the expo was a crucial opportunity meant to boost the country’s economy.

The expo will run under the theme: “Connecting minds creating the future”. The main theme is supported by three sub themes, which are opportunity, sustainability and mobility. Zimbabwe became an official participant of Expo 2020 after formally signing the participation contract in April 2018. — @DubeMatutu