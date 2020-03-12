Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND Football Confederacy will stage its annual Bulawayo Sports Fiesta at Busters Sports Club on Saturday next week.

Matabeleland Football Confederacy is an independent football association not affiliated to Zifa which promotes the game from the grassroots at community level.

The fiesta will feature football and volleyball, and teams that want to take part in the event have to register by next Tuesday.

Team captain Praise Ndlovu invited Bulawayo residents to attend the event in large numbers to help them achieve their objectives.

The event will be a fun-filled family outing with entertainment galore for children in the form of jumping castles and slides, among others.

Matabeleland Football Confederacy will use this event as preparations for the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (ConIFA) World Cup, an international football tournament for states, minorities, stateless people and regions unaffiliated to Fifa.

The club last week played in the Mosi Oa Tunya Challenge Cup, an invitational tournament in Victoria Falls.