Business Reporter

THE arts and crafts sector represent an untapped opportunity with potential to contribute to the growth of Zimbabwe’s exports, ZimTrade has said.

As such, the country’s trade development and promotion agency has facilitated for an international scrap metal arts buyer to visit Zimbabwe from 13-20 March to meet with metal sculptors who have potential to supply pieces made with recycled metal.

The buyer is scheduled to meet artists in the country during which supply contracts and conditions necessary for local pieces to perform well in the European market, would be structured.

According to ZimTrade, the buyer has experience in importing scrap metal sculptures from counties such as Kenya and UK and has found interest in the Zimbabwean market following aggressive marketing campaigns.

“As the buyer is looking for pieces made from recycled metal, this promises to bring solutions regarding environmentally friendly business solutions,” said ZimTrade.

“The visit, which is the first of its kind, is expected to culminate long term supply contracts that will see an improvement in the exports of arts and crafts in Zimbabwe.”