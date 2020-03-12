Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players were the notable absentees from the Warriors’ African Nations Championship (Chan) squad that trooped into camp yesterday to start preparations for the tournament scheduled for Cameroon next month.

Bosso indicated that they’ll only release the trio of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduhwa and striker Prince Dube after the Castle Challenge Cup against Premiership champions FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

“We made a decision that we will not be releasing our players before the cup game and that position has been communicated to Zifa,” said Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo.

Dube would still not have made it for yesterday’s camp after picking up a hamstring injury in Bosso’s 2-1 friendly win over Chapungu United at Luveve Stadium last Saturday.

“The doctors gave him two days’ rest to check the healing progress,” said Moyo.

The Chan tournament, meant for players in the domestic league, is outside the Fifa calendar and clubs are not obliged to release their players for the tournament.

According to Fifa statutes, the release of players is mandatory for all international windows listed in the international match calendar as well as for the final competitions of the Fifa World Cup, the Fifa Confederations Cup and the championships for “A” representative teams of the confederations, subject to the relevant association being a member of the organising confederation.

Zifa yesterday said the Chan squad will be in camp up to March 18.

Also called up, but yet to report for camp is Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision striker Grey Kufandanda.

Warriors Chan squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi), Talbert Shumba (Triangle)

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi), Frank Makarati (Ngezi), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Liberty Chakoroma (Chicken Inn) Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Rapheal Muduviwa (FC

Platinum)

Midfielders: Malon Mushonga (Ngezi), Moses Muchenje (Harare City), Devon Chafa (Ngezi), Trevor Mavhunga (Triangle), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Phenias Bamusi (Caps Utd), Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi), Ishmael Wadi (Caps Utd), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), William Manondo (Harare City), Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders), Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Grey Kufandanda (Talen Vision)