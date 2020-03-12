Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA’S high-rising reggae musician Bry is set to premiere the video for the song My Cry at Zansibar in Bulawayo tomorrow night.

The video will be launched by the artiste who has made strides in his career by featuring the country’s most sought-after artistes on his songs. Tracks such as Heart Roaster with TiGonzi, Love fights with Ras Caleb and Soul Jah Love on his last year’s offering, Where we go are the big stars that he has brought together.

In conjunction with Planet Kadder Academy, the event will be hosted by MC Bongelani with special appearances from X Studios artistes among them Cutie G, Skollar, Zagoe, Master Zhoe and Khoi Khoi, all from Gwanda.

On the decks are DJ’s SKB, Ayaax, Uzzi, T Muller, Khomz, Drumboy TF and Suspect.

Bry said at the video premiere, event attendees will be given a platform to rate the video.

“The launch is meant for me to interact with my fans and be able to get their contributions on how best I can improve my videos.

“I would also take the opportunity to sample my new singles and an upcoming single Wine Up which features Harare-based Dazza D,” said Bry.

He said next stop was Gwanda to launch his music video.

“I want to bring my music to a place not many people know me. So that’s why I travelled to Bulawayo to launch here first. The next launch will be in my home town at a date to be announced,” said Bry.

The video of the song My Cry which was dropped last year, unpacks a disorderly love relationship where a couple are always fighting but manage to find a common ground as they break and make up.

The video was shot in Gwanda and Johannesburg, South Africa, by videographer Sir Quinton Jones of the Urban Militant label. It stars Kadder Kwaito Star and Khoi Khoi.

The song was produced by versatile producer Lance Hebron.

One of the organisers Kadder Kwaito Star said all was set for the video premiere and urged the city’s music lovers to come in their numbers.

“We have been receiving good response from the people from Bulawayo and we are also expecting fans from Gwanda to attend the event,” said Kadder.

Bry real name, Brighton Moyo (23) started singing reggae music as a way to unite the nation through music and collaborations with artistes from other parts of the country. – @mthabisi_mthire.