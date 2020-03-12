BEIJING, March 12 (Sputnik) – The peak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic in China is already over, a spokesman of the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

China’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases nears 81,000, with over 3,000 deaths.

“As of now, for a week already no new cases of infection have been registered in any city of the Hubei province, except Wuhan. Seven new cases have been registered outside Hubei, six of which are imported. This means that the peak of the epidemic in the country is over in general,” Mi Feng said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the world. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeds 126,200, with over 100 countries affected.