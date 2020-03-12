Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PIETER De Jongh’s romance with Highlanders may have ended in “heartbreak” but there should be no bad blood when the Dutchman makes an emotional return to Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

De Jongh dumped Bosso at the end of last season after winning the hearts of the Bosso faithful by lifting the Chibuku Super Cup and leading Bosso to a respectable sixth place finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league.

However, his departure to Zvishavane to join FC Platinum was interpreted as betrayal by some Bosso fans, who may make their feelings known when the two sides face off in a Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Castle Challenge Cup is a contest between winners of the Chibuku Super Cup and the league champions.

De Jongh told our sister paper The Sunday Mail that he expects to be shown some love when he makes an emotional return to Barbourfields.

But if the reception he got when he returned to Barbourfields Stadium with FC Platinum for a Caf Champions League game is anything to go by, the Dutchman must ready himself for a hostile reception.

He was jeered by the small crowd and it can only be worse when the Bosso faithful come in their numbers as expected on Saturday.

Ties between Bosso and FC Platinum have never disappointed and this one should be no exception.

This will be a tasty battle of foreign coaches involving Bosso’s British tactician Mark Harrison and De Jongh, who both took over the reins at their clubs during the off-season.

De Jongh watched from the terraces when Bosso registered their second competitive friendly win over Chapungu last Sunday.

Winners will get $400 000 and the losers $250 000. Gate charges for the match are $50 for rest of the ground, $100 (VIP) and $200 (VVIP). – @innocentskizoe