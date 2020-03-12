Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE other sporting bodies cancelling their competitions due to the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus globally, the Confederation of African Football says all its scheduled competitions will go ahead as planned.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Caf said it was monitoring the evolution of the disease noting that no African country has to date been declared a high-risk area.

“CAF wishes to inform Member Associations and the entire African football family that we are closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and in particular the African continent. According to World Health Organization (WHO), no African country till date has been declared a high risk.

Consequently, CAF has decided to maintain the schedule of all competitions. Also, CAF has been informed of the restrictive measures taken by the authorities of some Member Associations and is in contact to find solutions on a case-by-case basis, with the option of the organization of matches behind closed doors.

Regarding the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Cameroon 2020, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of this mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee. The competition is scheduled for 4-25 April 2020,” read the statement by the continental football mother-body.