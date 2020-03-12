Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has for the second time this year gone into the market seeking to raise $200 million through the issuance of a 180-day Treasury Bill (TB) to finance Government programmes.

In a public notice today, the Central Bank indicated that it was floating the TB tender through the Public Debt Management Act (chap 22:21) 2015.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) on behalf of the Government hereby invites commercial banks, building societies, POSB and IDBZ to subscribe to Government Treasury bill tender amounting to $200 million,” said the Central Bank.