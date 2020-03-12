Monrovia — Fans of the late Quincy L. Burrowes, [alias Quincy B] have expressed disappointment over the continued absence of Liberian artists who were once friends of the fallen Liberian musical star at his grave on Decoration Day, a national holiday set aside to honor the dead.

Quincy B, a multi-talented Liberian recording artist met his untimely demise in a fatal car crash on March 3, 2017 while returning from a night club in Monrovia.

The Tumba Baba and Olukupay crooner was returning from a gig at Anglers Bar and Restaurant when his car lost control and somersaulted opposite the Monrovia City Hall, snatching his life away.

Quincy B was in the driver’s seat, accompanied by his colleagues Feouls Kaba, Margas and Maurice Terziq Gayflor, alias CIC. CIC suffered a broken leg and the others went unscratched.

His death drew thousands of mourners including family members, friends, fans as well as Government officials at the jammed-packed Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Central Monrovia for the funeral.

The remains were then escorted by thousands of fans and sympathizers to its final resting place in Mount Barclay outside Monrovia.

Three years later, FrontPageAfrica visited the grave at the Mount Barclay Cemetery and spoke with fans who had gathered to honor the fallen LIB soul singer.

Several of them expressed dissatisfaction over the continued no-show attitude by the late Quincy B’ friends at his gravesite on Decoration Day.

“Every Decoration Day, no star can come here to pay respect to Quincy B. We always come here as fans to remember him and pay our respect by cleaning his grave, and we can be hoping to see some stars who were closed to him. But when we come here, we don’t see anybody. Although he is dead and gone, he should never be forgotten,” said an emotional Rufus Dowie.

Dowie explained that every Decoration Day, he and his friends gathered at the cemetery to help clean and decorate the graves of their lost family members.

But before, they would first clean Quincy’s grave and after decorating their relatives’ grave and later return to the fallen musician’s tomb and play some of his music as a way of remembering him.

“We do this because we love him. He was an inspiration to us. That’s why we will always honor him.”

Star shinning Bright In Heaven

Quincy B provided a therapeutic feeling bigger than entertainment. His sonorous voice and deep lyrics healed people and rehabilitated others.

He was widely loved by both the young and old folks. His music was like an eraser to the hurting scars of the first and second civil wars in Liberia between 1989 – 1997 and 1999 – 2003 respectively.

With evergreen hit songs like ‘Put Liberia First’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’, ‘My Dream’ featuring Scientific, ‘Tumba Tumba’ and his last released single titled ‘I Pledge’, Quincy B make his breakthrough in the music industry since his emergence in 2013 and so much consistency kept his enviable career afloat.

No doubt fans still mourn him three years after his shocking demise.

Bobby Davids, another fan, laying a wreath on the grave said: “In life, Quincy B was a star shining bright above the others, and now in death, I know he’s still a star shining brighter in Heaven.”

Split Opinions on Celebrating Decoration Day

Decoration Day is a National Holiday in the Republic of Liberia, on the second Wednesday of March each year. The day is observed is in recognition of the nation’s past heroes and heroines, who have lived and died in the interest of their country.

Each year the President of Liberia issues a Proclamation for this holiday in line with an Act of the Legislature approved on October 24th, 1916 which declared the second Wednesday of March in each year to be known as “Decoration Day” and to be observed as a National Holiday.

The Presidential Proclamation usually states that it is befitting that a day is set aside to celebrate the memory of those blessed dead, who have lived and died in the interest of the Liberian Nation, thereby keeping ever alive their deeds and invaluable contributions made to society and the State for the onward march to progress.

While some grief-stricken families gather at the graves of their dear lost ones and mourn as they pay homage by laying wreaths and offering prayers, others observed the day by merrymaking and going outdoor to have fun.

Meanwhile, FPA sampled the views of several people who gave split opinions on how the day should be celebrated.

Aloysius Daniels said formal programs should be held by the Government and the stories of fallen heroes and heroines should be told to inspire the young generation of Liberians.

“The Government should have formal programs at the national and county levels to remember our fallen heroes. It should go beyond cleaning the gravesites and laying wreaths and flowers,” Daniels said.

For his part, Darius Gweh wants the day to be celebrated with a sober reflection of the dead and should be void of violence.

“It should be a time of sober reflection. It is the time we set aside to retrospect the things we did together. Many times people use this day to merry make and do wild celebrations that degenerate into violence. It should not be that way.”

But Samuel Biago, who had gone to pay tribute to a fallen friend at the Mount Barclay cemetery insisted that people mourn in diverse ways. Some express sorrow, while others celebrate the lives of the deceased, he said.

“Obviously, for me the intent is identifying with the dead, having some sober reflections of the time spent together and the moments you share. But people should be allowed to mourn or remember their lost love ones in a way that suits them. It should be void of violence though,” Biago noted.