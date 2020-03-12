The 2020 Coachella festival has been postponed to October due to the Coronavirus spread.

By extension, Seun Kuti’s performance has also been postponed.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (commonly referred to as Coachella or the Coachella Festival) is an annual music and arts festival.

It is one of the most famous and profitable music festivals in the world held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, U.S.

Seun Kuti and his Egypt 80 band were originally scheduled to perform at the event on April 10 and 11 and April 17 and 18.

It was going to be his first Coachella performance eight years after he featured at the show.

Seun was the first Nigerian musician to perform at the highly-rated music festival.

The organisers broke the news in a statement on their Instagram page.

In the statement, they notified fans that they will be contacted on how they can get ticket refunds.

In many parts of the world, public gatherings have been banned while sporting events have also been canceled.

Italy and Iran are also contending with major outbreaks of Coronavirus and have cancelled sporting events.

Greece also barred spectators for a two-week period.

Thus, such a gathering makes people run a risk of contracting the virus.

“Over the past one week, football activities, fashion shows, and social gatherings have also been suspended in Italy who have 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus,” the statement partly read.

Other artists who were meant to perform at the event include; Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Other big names on the lineup include 21 Savage, Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and Big Sean.

Burna Boy and Mr Eazi were Nigeria’s representatives at Coachella in 2019.

Wizkid, who was billed to perform at the 2018 edition, could not make it down to the show.