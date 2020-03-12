Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

SUSPECTED cases of Corona Virus have been reported at Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo hospitals (UBH).

While authorities have said the cases at UBH have been diagnosed COVID-19 free, the case at Mpilo is still under investigation.

The city’s emergency services have reacted swiftly to the cases.

So far, no one has tested positive of the virus in Zimbabwe despite numerous suspected cases.

A Zimbabwean woman who is said to have travelled to Dubai and returned to Bulawayo via South Africa this week was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.