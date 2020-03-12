Business Reporter

BEVERAGES manufacturer, Delta Corporation Limited, has channelled $25 million towards its bursary scheme, which has been assisting students as a means of enhancing capacity building for the less privileged for over 15 years.

The country’s largest beverages firm runs a vibrant education assistance programme, which includes a school bursary facility, which commands close to $1 500 000 annually.

“To date over 700 students have benefited from the programme over the years amounting to $25 000 000 investment. We have a total of 86 students benefiting from the programme from Advanced-Level up to university this year and these students have been selected with the help of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,” Delta human resources director, Mr Marshall Pemhiwa, said.

“Our bursary scheme programme is also complemented by our Delta Technical Institute (DTI) that develops artisans for the group from A- level students. The DTI has seen over 1,300 artisans over the years graduate, and these have been absorbed in various jobs within the organisation.”

He was speaking at the Delta Corporation bursary induction event in Harare yesterday. Mr Pemhiwa said the listed beverages group aspires for a better world hence its contribution to making a difference in the communities.

“We believe in a brighter, better, thriving and growing society and today something new has come to fulfil this aspiration in the bursary scheme community,” he said.

The company’s Mandel Training Centre focuses on imparting managerial skills to graduate trainees through its extended programs that cover graduate development programmes and supervisory development.

Mr Pemhiwa urged beneficiary students to use the opportunity as a pillar of inspiration and work hard to improve their professional skills and assist in developing communities they come from.

“May it inspire more initiatives to improve the process of teaching and learning. You are our future and investing in your education is investing in the future,” he said.