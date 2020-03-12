Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket has named two squads to face visiting English county sides Derbyshire and Durham in all three formats of the game starting on Saturday.

Under-19 players Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba and Tadiwanashe Marumani were named in the Zimbabwe Select that plays Derbyshire in two T20 matches, two 50-over games and two three-day fixtures at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Luke Jongwe, who is presently enjoying a purple patch on the domestic front, is also in the squad alongside Test captain Sean Williams and the experienced duo of Elton Chigumbura and Peter Moor.

Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Victor Nyauchi, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu and Regis Chakabva, who all featured in Zimbabwe’s recent Test match against Bangladesh, are in the Chairman’s XI side that faces Durham in two three-day matches at Harare Sports Club.

Tendai Chatara and Ryan Burl, who were both sidelined by injury since January, are now fit and were included in the Charman’s XI.

They are joined in the squad by Tarisai Musakanda, Brandon Mavuta and Shingirai Masakadza.

Stuart Matsikenyeri will coach the Zimbabwe Select team, while Douglas Hondo will be in charge of the Chairman’s XI side.

Derbyshire arrived in Harare on Monday for their first ever visit to the country.

Durham, who toured Zimbabwe in the 1991/92 season, are expected to land in the capital on Friday.

Squads

Zimbabwe Select

Brian Chari, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Peter Moor, Joylord Gumbie, Elton Chigumbura, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Neville Madziva, Richard Ngarava, Charlton Tshuma, Tendai Chisoro, Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tadiwanashe Marumani

Chairman’s XI

Kevin Kasuza, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Remembrance Nyathi, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Roy Kaia, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Victor Nyauchi, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, William Mashinge, Brandon Mavuta, Tapiwa Mufudza, Jonathan Campbell, Shingirai Masakadza