By Praise Masvosva

Seh Calaz and his wife Moira Knight were on Monday night blessed with a bouncing baby boy christened Winter Tawanda Mumanyi.

The two have been married for seven years.

Moira gave birth to the boy on Monday evening in the United Kingdom.

Boss Yala, as the chanter is fondly known, could not hide his elation as he welcomed a son in the family.

His publicist King George Damson was equally ecstatic.

“Fatherhood is a great feeling. Every couple looks forward to the day they have their bundle and source of joy.

“For us this is the day. We are very happy. God told us to have children because he is the one who gives us the ability to look after them.

“For me I am ready for the responsibility,” Damson said.

He added:

“He is Winter Tawanda and his mother is safe.”

According to King George, the Mumota Murikubvira will pen a song to welcome the boy into the world.

“We are recording a song to welcome the boy and definitely there will be a video to show how grateful he is.

“It’s a beginning of a new era and we have been together for seven years,” he said.

Boss Yala is making preparations to go to UK to meet his son.

“We are making preparations to go and meet his son but I can’t tell you when and what time.

“Some of the things are not all meant for the public.” H-metro