Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Global Fund has committed to fighting gender-based violence (GBV) in the country as it destroys families and communities while increasing chances of victims contracting HIV.

This emerged following Global Fund executive director, Dr Peter Sands’ visit to Umguza District in Matabeleland North yesterday to assess projects that the international institution is funding in partnership with other developmental institutions.

He was in the country for a two-day working visit from his Geneva, Switzerland base and confirmed that the Global Fund has allocated Zimbabwe US$500 million to fight against TB, malaria and HIV after the country released US$1 million to the institution as commitment towards fighting the diseases.

Dr Sands visited Mahlothova Secondary School, about 40km from Bulawayo, where 79 girls are receiving support through Global Fund-supported organisations to financially and educationally empower themselves.

The children are given sex education as a measure to empower them against abuse. They also get school uniforms, stationery and their fees are paid by various developmental partners.

Dr Sands attentively listened to the children as they shared their experiences and how the sponsored programme has benefitted them.

One of the learners demonstrated to him how they sew re-usable sanitary pads to keep vulnerable children in school during their menstrual periods.

The illustrations appeared to captivate Dr Sands as he asked the pupil how the pad is used and how long it can continuously be used.

Officials who had already left the room where the demonstration was being done, had to return and fetch him, as he remained alone with the learner still trying to make sense of how the re-usable pad works.

From Mahlothova Secondary School, he moved to Nyamandlovu District Hospital where the Global Fund is supporting initiatives to end GBV.

At the hospital there is One Stop Shop for GBV survivors as they are counselled and given medication where necessary while being empowered to stand up to abuse.

The shop also targets perpetrators of violence and both victims and offenders gave testimonies on how the One Stop Shop has improved their lives.

Dr Sands said the Global Fund was satisfied with work being done on the ground, reaffirming its commitments towards financing projects to end GBV, HIV and Aids in the country.

“GBV is a terrible thing. It destroys lives of individuals; it destroys families and it undermines communities. One of the big consequences of GBV is that it increases the incidence of HIV.

“What we have heard here is that it’s not a simple matter to tackle. No two situations are the same. We have violence of men against women, we have violence of women against men, we have violence of parents against children,” said Dr Sands.

He said the complexity of cases requires different skills and tools and the One Stop Shop at the hospital provides those various skills.

“From the perspective of the Global Fund we are very proud to be supporting this programme and we are committed to continuing to support this work to get rid of GBV,” he said.

Dr Sands said pupils at Mahlothova have been equipped to be better citizens.

“You are the future of this country but to be able to fulfil that potential you need to have education including comprehensive sexuality education. To be able to fulfil that potential you need to have help including being able to protect yourselves from HIV and that is what this programme is all about, empowering youth and giving the youth necessary information so that they can make informed decisions,” said Dr Sands.

“I just want to say as Global Fund we are enormously proud to be able to support this project, enormously proud to be working with our partners Plan International, United Nations Developmental Programme, the Government, National Aids Council, local community organisation, the province and we are absolutely committed to continuing to work with you and watching these wonderful girls taking advantage of these opportunities and build a better future for themselves, their families and for Zimbabwe.”

Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva, who was part of the tour said Government was happy to have hosted Dr Sands.

“I’m delighted to say we also met him with our writing team that is finalising our proposal for the US$500 million that has been offered to Zimbabwe. But today was very different because we got a chance to take him out to the field. We went as far as Nyamandlovu and Mahlothova Secondary School.

“He was very keen to see what was happening with the adolescents and young women programming where Global Fund is providing support through a number of partners,” said Dr Mahomva.

She said Dr Sands' visit was a boost for the country as he got first-hand experience on projects being implemented in fighting HIV and Aids.