Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT has given Zifa an ultimatum to produce audited financial statements of money they got from Treasury by this weekend or the association will not receive any more funding from the public purse.

This comes as several legislators called for the disbandment of the Zifa board, accusing them of failing to account for funds they received from either the Government or Fifa.

Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, yesterday told the National Assembly the Sports and Recreation Commission had directed Zifa to bring audited accounts to a meeting to be held tomorrow.

The indaba will be attended by other national associations.

Coventry was fielding questions from legislators, who wanted clarity on on a ministerial statement she issued about the state of football in the country.