Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE first-leg of the JM Busha 54 Races Triangular Series gets underway in Mutare tomorrow, with the third qualifying event for the ZITF Coca-Cola four-minute mile also taking place at the meet.

Harare will stage the second-leg in April, with the final event set for Bulawayo in June.

JM Busha 54 Races is a non-profit organisation which seeks to promote peace and unity in Africa through sports. The race started in 2018 as a 42km marathon before it was adjusted to a 54km ultra marathon.

Athletes will also take part in 10 other events, which include 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 1 500m, 5 000m, long jump, javelin, high jump and 4X100m relay.

Traditionally athletes get points from every event, but this year, each will be a stand-alone event, with winners being honoured compared to the previous points accumulation system in the three legs of the series. The triangular series is also used to select athletes for the country’s representative teams to compete in continental and world championships.

So far four athletes have qualified for the Coca-Cola four-minute mile following a qualification event at Morris Depot last month.

Wellington Vareni booked his place in the semi-finals after clocking 4 minutes 27.41 seconds. Nomore Wiriki and Blessmore Chidziva crossed the line in 4 minutes 28.03 seconds and 4 minutes 28.61 seconds respectively. Trust Hove completes the list of the four with a qualification time of 4 minutes 28.78 seconds. – @innocentskizoe