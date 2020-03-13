Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A BULILIMA man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his 86-year-old father for denying him food.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in Goho Village in Madlambuzi on Wednesday. She said the suspect Soviet Ngwenya (27) struck his father, Kezi Ngwenya with a brick on the head after he asked for food and he did not give him any.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Goho Village Madlambuzi on Wednesday at around 4PM. The accused person Soviet Ngwenya who is in police custody went to his father”s home Kezi Ngwenya (86) intending to get food.

”Kezi indicated that he didn’t have any food which pissed off Soviet who began insulting his father and accused him of denying him food. A misunderstanding arose between them and Kezi ordered his son to leave his homestead and go to his own. Soviet refused to leave and instead slapped his father several times and threatened to attack him with an axe,”” she said.

Insp Mangena said the old men fled from his homestead in a bid to seek refuge at a neighbour”s home but Soviet caught up with him.

Soviet struck his father with a brick on the back of the head and he collapsed and died on the spot.

She said neighbours who heard Kezi calling out for help arrived at the scene and apprehended Soviet.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Kezi”s body was taken to the Plumtree District Hospital Mortuary.

Insp Mangena urged people to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes.

””As police we continue to urge people to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes but rather find amicable ways of resolving their differences such as engaging third parties. We continue to record murder cases over trivial issues which can be easily resolved,” she said.

@DubeMatutu