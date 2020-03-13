The Champions League and Europa League will be suspended by UEFA, according to reports. Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus throughout Europe, several matches have already been called off or played behind closed doors without supporters.

On Thursday, La Liga confirmed that all top-flight matches in Spain have been suspended for two weeks.

Serie A has also been postponed indefinitely with Italy on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, reports claimed that UEFA was ‘seriously considering’ the prospect of halting the Champions League and the Europa League once Thursday’s fixtures have been played.

But according to Marca, UEFA has now decided to suspended both competitions.

A statement from UEFA said: ‘In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a epresentative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak. ‘Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.’

Manchester United have already reimbursed all 700 supporters who were planning to attend the club’s Europa League clash with LASK by paying each fan £350 to cover the cost of their travel, accommodation and match ticket.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals are due to be played on April 7 and April 8, with the return legs being played the following week.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-finals are scheduled to be played on April 28 and April 29.

The first legs of the Europa League round-of-16 ties will be played this Thursday, while the return legs are scheduled for next week.

The Europa League quarter-final first legs are due to take place on April 9 with the return legs played on April 16.