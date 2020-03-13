Oliver Kazunga,Senior Business Reporter

BULAWAYO-based engineering firm, Zeco Engineering, is in talks with an Indonesian investor, Inka Limited, over a strategic deal that will see the country’s sole rail wagons manufacturer resuming production of rolling stock before the end of the year.

Zeco Engineering is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company, Zeco Holdings, while Inka is the national rail locomotive and rolling stock manufacturer for the Indonesian Railways.

On Thursday Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister, Raj Modi, ZimCoke consultant Mr Eddie Cross as well as Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) executives conducted a tour of the engineering factory in Bulawayo. Zeco Engineering chief executive officer Mr Harold Madziwo told the delegation that Indonesian suiters were looking at investing in Bulawayo with a focus on production of wagons.

“Zeco is the sole producer of wagons in Zimbabwe and this is why they (delegation) came to us. We took them around our workshops and they were very impressed with the facilities we have here.