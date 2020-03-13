Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Suspended Petrozim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager Cathrine Katsande, who allegedly awarded tenders worth US$2 million to Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd for the supply of equipment that was never delivered, on Wednesday made an application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

Katsande is facing seven counts of fraud and is jointly charged with Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd. In her application, Katsande is arguing that the State had failed to prove the essential elements of fraud and she prayed not to be found not guilty.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube deferred the matter to March 31 for ruling.

Testifying before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube at the Mbare Magistrates Court in December, Petrozim procurement clerk Mr Petros Kembo said Katsande approved the payment of US$2 million to Kaltrade over five years.

However, Katsande denied the charges saying everything she did was above board and contended that failure by Kaltrade to deliver the equipment had nothing to do with her.

Prosecutors — Mr Tafara Chirambira and Mr Panganayi Chiutsi — told the court that on seven separate occasions between January 2013 and September last year, Katsande fraudulently and in connivance with a private company, awarded it various tenders for equipment that was immediately paid for, but never delivered.

Kaltrade is being represented by Zadzisai Zacharia Chizema.