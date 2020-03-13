Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AS part of efforts to promote and develop footballing talent in and around Empandeni in Plumtree, a new league has been set up.

The Impande Football League seeks to provide a platform for budding footballers in the rural communities to nurture their talents amongst peers.

It will feature 10 teams, Baghdad, Hanyani, Kwite, Linda, Matankeni, Mhlotshana, Mkhayeni, Mvalweni, Phakamani and Silima football clubs, which are all from Empandeni and Plumtree.

To ensure that Impande Football League achieves its objectives, each team is required to register at least seven Under-20 players out of a squad of 25.

A minimum of three Under-20 players should be compulsorily given game time in every match.League chairman Menrand Sibanda said their season starts in mid-February and games will be played once every fortnight.

“This is an initiative meant to empower the youth and it is our hope that the league continues to grow in the coming years,” said Sibanda.