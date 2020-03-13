Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BARBOURFIELDS Stadium comes to a standstill this afternoon when Highlanders and FC Platinum collide in the Castle Challenge Cup whose winner will pocket $400 000.

Losers are set to get $250 000.

The Challenge Cup, inaugurated in 2017, pits winners of the Premier Soccer League title against Chibuku Super Cup kings. No team has lifted the Challenge Cup other than the Zvishavane-based miners. Bosso qualified for Challenge Cup after beating Ngezi Platinum courtesy of a hugely contested Prince Dube second half goal.

Pure Platinum Play, who won their third Premiership title on the trot last season, beat Harare City 2-1 in the 2017 edition of the Cup through goals by Rodwell Chinyengetere and Mkhokheli Dube while Martin Vengesai scored for Harare City.

In 2018, Triangle United were to be victims of FC Platinum, going down 0-2 at Mandava Stadium with the home side being propelled to victory by a goal each by Gift Mbweti and Thomas Chideu.

This afternoon’s encounter though, has many other ingredients that make it a match to watch. FC Platinum were knocked out of last year’s Chibuku Super Cup by Highlanders, who humbled them 3-0 at Barbourfields Stadium as they marched on to their first major cup win since 2013 while under Amini Soma Phiri.

But that is not all, the man who masterminded that spectacular fall of FC Platinum was Dutchman Pieter de Jongh who is now, crucially, in charge of the Zvishavane based side.

To some within the Highlanders family, he is a second traitor after a similar spectacular and unexpected move by the club’s former Player of the Year Masimba Mambare who crossed the great divide and joined archrivals Dynamos in 2014 despite having initially promised to remain put at Bosso.

It was almost a similar script, five years later after the Dutchman had made indications that he would extend his contract with Bosso upon his return from holiday only to surface at Mandava Stadium as the new FC Platinum boss.

While he had all the right to decide his next destination as he never breached any contract, for an ordinary football fan, the mere fact that a “promise to marry” had been made, it was still good enough.

Bosso are now under another expatriate, Mark Harrison who will be eager to hit the ground running by delivering an early present to the multitude of the Bulawayo giants’ fans.

While daggers had already been drawn between the two clubs well before his arrival, Harrison further added fuel to the already blazing fire moments after touching down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in January.

“There is need to try and put Highlanders where they need to be, at the top, which is where they belong anyway. FC Platinum have won the league three times on the trot now and they must be knocked off the perch, it’s high time,” declared Harrison during a Press conference on the day of his arrival.

Having won the league three times on the trot and the Challenge Cup twice, it remains to be seen if Harrison’s charges will be able to halt the visitors’ march towards a third consecutive Challenge Cup triumph.

The Bulawayo giants, contrary to their opponents, were very quiet on the transfer market during the off season although they brought in Humphrey Ncube, veterans Mkhokheli and Mitchelle Katsvairo as well as goalkeeper Chris Mverechera.

Key players for both teams

Highlanders In defence:

Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa,

In the midfield:

Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla,

On the offensive: Mkhokheli Dube, Prince Dube, Brian Banda

FC Platinum

In defence: Petros Mhari, William Stima, Tawana Chikore

In the midfield: Kelvin Madzongwe,

On the offensive: Silas Songani, Last Jesi, Stanley Ngala, Raphael Muduviwa