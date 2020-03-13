Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ST THOMAS Aquinas’ swimming stars Joshah Siwela and Masimba Nyamhungo will represent Matabeleland in the Junior National Championships in Harare tomorrow.

Around 30 swimmers were chosen to form the provincial squad based on their performance at the Matabeleland Junior Swimming Championships held last month.

Siwela (10) has 21 swimming medals, of which 18 are at the provincial level and three medals at national level. Nyamhungo, who is also 10 years, is a holder of a provincial medal.

The boys were excited and geared up for the Harare gala where they’ll join about 200 other junior swimmers from around the country at Les Brown Swimming Pool.

“When I grow up, I want to swim for Zimbabwe and also compete in the Olympics,” said Nyamhungo.

Cuthbert Chiromo, St Thomas Aquinas headmaster, was proud of his boys for their achievement and pledged to continue supporting them in their quest for success.

“We are in a situation where the parents are coaches and teach their children swimming. They love swimming and getting these kids to swim in clubs. All the good swimmers such as the Cyprianos, Coventry, Katai, it’s support from the parents.

“We can give them the same support and that in itself will give some encouragement to the kids to do better and also encourage parents to support sports that their children want to do,” Chiromo said.

The Coventry family heavily invested in the present Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, who went on to become a multiple Olympic gold medalist.

Denilson Cyprianos is a rising swimming sensation and broke the men’s national 100m backstroke record in June 2019.

St Thomas Aquinas’ sports director Brian Dzumbunu was proud of the boys’ achievements and tipped them for greater heights.

“The objective is to win gold, but we will appreciate how the boys will perform there and keep working from there on,” he said.