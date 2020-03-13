Zimdancehall chanter Killer T has taken to social media to show the world his newly built fancy home in an unidentified suburb in Harare.

Coming from the notorious Matapi Hostels in Harare’s oldest high density of Mbare, Harare, the highly talented youthful musician has made a name both at home and international stages through his popular Zimbabwe music brand.

Orphaned when he was still very young, Killer T rose to fame in 2012.

The “Hazvigone” singer took to social media to thank his fans on his new accomplishment and stated that the doors of his residence would be opened soon for an exclusive black and white birthday party later on this month.

However, the birthday bash will only be strictly by invitation.

“Today, I have something to tell my fans and to thank them for what they have done in my life. I just wanna say the house behind me is my thing. 21 March exclusive birthday party. Apa ndine one year ndichigara ipapo,” he wrote on Instagram.