Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ALL is now in place ahead of the Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) awards ceremony scheduled for this afternoon at Luveve High School.

BVA secretary-general Munyaradzi Chigudu said the ceremony will honour players, officials and coaches who excelled in the 2019 season.

“It is important to give such accolades as they build up player morale and uplift players. These awards are a motivation for players and this is going to be our third year having these awards. We wish to ensure that volleyball is a sport that is enjoyed by people in the community so that they find a reason to partake in it,” he said.

The association had a successful campaign last year, that was capped by the fruitful hosting of the inaugural Beach Volleyball Series.

The 2020 BVA season is set to get underway on March 21 with the traditional pre-season opener scheduled for Milton High School.

BVA intends to run three parallel leagues this year, junior, corporate and premier league as part of their efforts to improve the standards of the sport. The junior league will serve as a platform for player development with the corporate league coming in as a social league.

Meanwhile, the BVA board has enlisted various committees into its structures as it seeks to make its brand more marketable and reach out to stakeholders more effectively.

Joseph Dzimati will head the referees’ commission with Nozinhle Khumalo taking up the role of players commission chairperson. Emmanuel Matirongo leads the marketing commission while Nomusa Moyo will be the gender commission chairperson. – @innocentskizoe