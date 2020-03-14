Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ upcoming 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria has been iced following a decision by the Confederation of African Football to postpone all matches slated for between March 25-31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chan championships set for Cameroon next month is also no longer certain with Caf set to send its medical committee to inspect the situation in that country today.

This was confirmed by Caf’s acting general secretary Abdel Bah in a letter to member associations last night in which he also said the Under 20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers set for the end of this month have also been postponed until further notice.

“Following the growing concern of the Covid-19 virus and the latest declaration of the World Health Organisation describing it as pandemic, the Caf emergency committee has decided to postpone the following matches until further notice:

Total Afcon 2021 qualifier match day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers initially scheduled from 25th to 31st March

— Fifa Women 2020 World Cup qualifiers initially scheduled from 20-22 March and 27-29 March

— Total Women Afcon 2020 qualifiers initially scheduled from 8th to 14th April.

Caf shall announce the new programme in due course,” read the statement by Bah.

Zimbabwe’s Young Mighty Warriors were scheduled to take on Ethiopia in a Fifa World Cup Under 20 qualifier.

Bah said the purpose of the Caf medical committee’s visit to Cameroon was to assess all the preventive measures taken by the local organising committee.

“A decision (on whether to go ahead with the competition or not) shall be taken after the inspection,” said Bah.