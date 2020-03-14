It’s the largest music event on the annual calendar in Sub-Saharan Africa – but this year’s staging of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival from March 29 to 30 is hanging in the balance.

This is because Covid-19 has strengthened its grip in SA, where 17 positive cases had been confirmed by Thursday.

Instructions and advice from government officials are now expected for all large events scheduled to take place in the country, while around the globe, major sporting events are being cancelled (or played with no spectators allowed) and conferences cancelled.

Tracy Jones, speaking on behalf of the festival, told SowetanLIVE’s sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival managers are taking coronavirus very seriously and continue to monitor local and international developments.”

She said the festival was in contact with the national health department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases “and we’re awaiting further instructions”.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of festinos, artists and staff and we’re working with the government to ensure the best way forward regarding this year’s event.”

Celebrated maestro Abdullah Ibrahim cancelled his performance at the event earlier this week, citing Covid-19.

In Zimbabwe, showbiz events which have been planned for next month seem to be going on as planned as no case of Covid-19 has been reported in the country. Among the shows lined up are the Independence celebrations taking place in Bulawayo on April 18, the Burna Boy concert in Harare on April 17 and the ZITF Shutdown gig slated for April monthend.

Kayse Connect, organisers of the Burna Boy concert said: “As for now, everything is going on as planned. The show is still on but we’re closely monitoring the situation of Covid-19 from surrounding countries and also Zimbabwe.

“We won’t cancel the event if the nation hasn’t said anything about the virus in the country unless if Zimbabwe says we’re cancelling shows that are happening in the country,” said Elton Kurima from Kayse Connect.

Jah Prayzah’s camp which is readying to launch an album on April 3 in Harare also seems to be unfazed as they are going full throttle with their forthcoming album launch campaign. – Sowetan/Showbiz Reporter