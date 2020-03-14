Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO businessman Ismail Moosa Lunat accused of fuelling the forex black market, money laundering and externalisation US$2,2 million appeared in court yesterday and he was remanded to April 15 for provision of trial date.

Lunat (57) of Kumalo suburb was recently arrested by officials from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing money laundering charges. Investigations into his alleged illegal dealings are currently underway. Lunat was on Tuesday released on $20 000 after spending a month in remand prison.

The court heard that the actual amount which was externalised amounts to US$2,2 million and not the $1,3 million that was initially presented by Zacc.

The prosecutor, Mr George Rufumoyo said Lunat is facing criminal charges for offences dating back to 2018.

It is alleged that at some point in December 2018, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe raised a red flag over Lunat’s use of his company bank account to engage in illicit transactions.

The State alleged that Lunat is one of the businesspeople who have been under scrutiny by the central bank for fuelling the foreign currency black market, a move which has contributed to the spiralling of rates on the parallel market.

“On December 5, 2018, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe raised alarm to the effect that the accused person used his company, Rollright Consultancy NMB account number 00002101194387 to peddle in illicit financial flows through illegally engaging in trade or exchange of money. This resulted in thousands of United States dollars being externalised outside Zimbabwe while various amounts were channelled to the black market in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Rufumoyo.

The prosecutor further alleged that at the time when the offence was committed, Lunat and his accomplices (names not provided in court) received US$1 349 495,24 through his company and

Lunat’s lawyer, Mr Nqobani Sithole of Ncube Attorneys sensationally claimed that Zacc was captured by a city businessman who externalised money.

He accused the anti-graft body of tampering with evidence to protect the said businessman who had dealt with his client.

Mr Sithole said there has been a deliberate ploy by Zacc to mutilate the record of transactions to remove transactions done by Zacharia Patel of Toppers uniforms.

@mashnets