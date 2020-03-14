Herald Reporter

A 21-year-old University of Cape Town student jumped 17 floors to his death at a Harare hotel on Wednesday after a misunderstanding with his parents.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police officers attended to an incident at Rainbow Towers in Harare on March 11 following reports of a body discovered on M2 (Mezzanine Floor 2).

“Our investigations established that the 21-year-old male had jumped from the 17th floor of the hotel,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said a review of CCTV showed Ganjani walking into the hotel.

He reportedly evaded security and ended up on the 17th floor.

“He spent some 15 minutes in a common room before he jumped to his death,” said Asst Comm Nyathi. “His parents were called to the scene and they identified his body.”

It is alleged that he squandered money provided by his parents and when he came to Zimbabwe recently, the parents told him he was not going back to South Africa.