Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE United College of Education (UCE) will today play host to the Bulawayo Tertiary Institutions Sports Gala set to attract all tertiary institutions in the city.

Institutions that are set to take part include UCE, Nust, Bulawayo Polytechnic, Hillside Teachers College, Lupane State University, School of Mines, Westgate and hosts UCE.

Athletes will take part in different sport codes like basketball, tennis, handball, football, netball and volleyball.

Bulawayo Tertiary Sports Association (BUTISA) sports director and technical manager Brian Rukasha said: “The event is aimed at developing Bulawayo tertiary sports. At the moment tertiary institutions are not very visible in terms of sport contribution to youth and nurturing of talent. Tertiary institutions should pave the way for secondary schools and subsequently feed into national teams. So, this event seeks to showcase the talent in our tertiary institutions”.

He said they will use the event as preparation for the upcoming teachers’ colleges, universities and polytechnic games. “Bulawayo should be visible in terms of winning medals this year when we meet other colleges at our respective competitions. We continue to invite stakeholders to partner with us in these games so that we are all responsible for an active and vibrant Bulawayo tertiary sport,” said Rukasha. – @innocentskizoe