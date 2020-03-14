In a memorandum released just before midnight, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, wrote that Trump “briefly came into contact” with an individual with whom he took a picture. That person is Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, CNN previously reported.

Wajngarten began showing symptoms of coronavirus three days after meeting with Trump and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, Conley wrote.

On Friday evening, Conley said the White House became aware that another individual who Trump had contact with had tested positive for coronavirus. That individual is Nestor Forster, Brazil’s chargé d’affaires in Washington, who tested positive on Friday, according to the Brazilian Embassy.

Conley said Trump had spent more time in closer proximity to Forster, but “all interactions occurred before any symptom onset.”