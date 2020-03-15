divineinsight:BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

Faith is your response to God’s word and if you act when God has not released the word, it’s not faith. You can walk into a car sales shop without God’s rhema word and come out without a car because you are acting out of your emotions and not faith.

When you desire a car and you believe God for it, you must tarry in a place of prayer desiring a word from God. In that case when God speaks, you have the empowerment to collect your miracle. Elijah spoke out and said rain was coming. He understood how to activate the word he had declared. Elijah understood that without the prayer, that word would not come to pass.

At times many walk out and say they have the faith to receive the car, but don’t understand that if they don’t receive the car in prayer, they may as well be shouting: “Twinkle, twinkle little star!” Faith is active when one functions with God’s “now word” for their situation.

I once heard a testimony from a man of God who desired a car. He looked through the word and sought God in prayer for that miracle and in that process received a “now word” that he should give a seed for the miracle. He gave the seed for this car and immediately after he gave the seed went out to a local dealership to make the purchase.

When he stepped out in faith he knew his bank balance was in the negative, but he still went out to the car sales shop. When he got to the car dealership, he requested help to make payment for the car he desired. He even asked the documentation to be prepared for him to complete the purchasing process.

This man was praying and saying: “Lord, I put seed in the ground and I know this seed will activate my miracle.” When you look at it in the natural, this man was acting foolishly.

The sales personnel asked how he wanted to make the payment and he said he was going to swipe with his bank card. Remember, this was not a credit card, but a debit card and he had already overdrawn when he put the seed in the ground. So when he swiped with the card the first time, no transaction went through because there were no funds. The man took the card and said: “Lord, I put seed in the ground.”

Again he gave the sales assistant who tried and it failed again. Now almost giving up, they tried one more time and the payment went through.

The man drove away with a car and the next day the shop called. In fear, he answered thinking they would say return the car, but they wanted to know how he was enjoying his new purchase. This man was able to receive the car because he had received God’s rhema word which showed him if he would give, the car would be released.

Faith is your response to God’s word and the first place to start is to pray that God releases a specific word for your situation; it’s not faith if you are just acting out of you emotions and feelings. It is faith if you act out from God’s now word for your situation. It’s better to pray for days until He speaks than to go out without a word.

Most of the things you desire in this life are locked up in two areas, His word and prayer, and you can receive a rhema word from Him and when you act on it, there is nothing that shall be impossible. Can I challenge you to seek a fresh word from Him and when you receive it, walk by faith and possess whatever He would have promised? What is His promise for your marriage, prosperity or ministry? Seek His word and respond to that word for your miracle.

God bless you!

l Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.