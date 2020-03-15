gracetidings:with dr doug mamvura

Most of us underestimate the power of God’s Word in our lives. If only we could use His Word as a compass to give us direction in our lives, we would definitely live a stress-free life. No wonder David says: “The entrance of God’s Word brings light.” (Psalm 119:130).

God’s Word will make even the most unwise people wise if they will heed the instruction. God speaks to us every day in many different ways. He can speak to us through His Word, through other people, even through circumstances. Unfortunately, most of us ignore Him. We usually take our own course and most of the time we then suffer the consequences.

God’s Word is everything that you need to live victoriously in this life. In this world we face many challenges as was prophesied by the Lord Jesus in John 16:33 thus: “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” The Lord clearly stated that we will have trouble in this world, but we can still be of good cheer because He has overcome the world. There is no justification for us being defeated. God’s provision is greater than all our needs. Notice that our peace is dependent upon the words He has spoken unto us. It is through God’s Word that we renew our minds.

The Lord keeps us in perfect peace when our minds are stayed upon Him through taking heed to His Word (Isaiah 26:3). What needless pain we often bear is because we focus on circumstances instead of focusing on God. It is important to realise that when God speaks to you about a situation, you will be able to endure the suffering and persecution you will face because you know the end result. This really does help one to cope with very difficult situations because you know that God has already shown you the end game.

The Psalmist says: “I shall say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress, My God in Him I will trust. Under His wings, you shall take refuge. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that walks in darkness, nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday” (Psalm 91 2-6).

This is promising supernatural protection from trouble that many Christians don’t believe is possible. They are correct. If we don’t believe it enough to say it, then it won’t happen. But for those of us who will believe, receive and say what God’s Word says, we can thrive in all circumstances. We should take note of the fact that this verse is not saying that there won’t be any terror or arrows. It doesn’t say we won’t have any battles. It is just promising us protection and victory in the midst of our battles.

I can testify of the faithfulness of God in my own life. My life has been characterised by some fair share of challenges, in which I have lost large sums of money, as a result of fraudulent activities of some of my so-called partners (some of whom are now state guests at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison) and also bad judgment on my part. I have been very naïve in my dealings with some of my business partners and have paid a lot of fees for that. If I had only listened to the voice of God, some of the challenges I have faced would not have occurred. However, when I have come to my senses, I have found God immensely gracious and have managed to navigate some of the very difficult and bumpy terrain because of His grace.

I have been learning as I have been walking with the Lord how important it is to listen to His Word. For example, He spoke to me very clearly on January 18, 2020 at around 19:20 and I am already experiencing what He said to me and so when I face challenges, I am not be moved or shaken because I am very clear about the endgame. I know these are just birth pains, but there is a beautiful and healthy baby on the way and that is my focus. Jesus did the same thing and I am learning from Him. “For the joy that was set before Him, he endured the cross.” The people that were persecuting Him had no clue about the endgame. If they had known the endgame, they wouldn’t have performed such barbaric acts on God Himself.

I thank God because whatever is currently happening in my life at the moment, God spoke to me about it and so I am at peace, hence the importance of listening to the voice of God.

Let us look at another case study in the Bible in which God said something to someone and when she faced challenges, she forgot God’s Word and became miserable. She decided to focus on man as her source instead of focusing on God and what He had said to her.

We meet Sarah in Genesis 21:10, asking her husband Abraham to “Cast out this bondwoman (Hagar) and her son for the son of this bondwoman shall not be heir with my son Isaac.” The following morning Abraham took bread and a skin of water and gave that to Hagar and the boy and sent her a way. Hagar departed and “wandered in the Wilderness of Beersheba”.

Let’s go back to Genesis 16, where Hagar encountered the Angel of the Lord after conceiving Ishmael and was running away from Sarah. In verse 8, she says: “I am fleeing from the presence of my mistress Sarah.” She was told to go back to Sarah and submit herself under her. The Angel went on to tell her that “I will multiply your descendants exceedingly, so that they shall not be counted for multitude. Behold you shall bear a son. You shall call him Ishmael, because the Lord has heard your affliction.”

We see that God had told Hagar that she was going to have a son and her descendants were going to be multiplied “exceedingly”. Now she is back again in the wilderness after having been sent off by Abraham because of Sarah. The moment the bread and water were finished in the wilderness, “she placed the boy under one of the shrubs. Then she went and sat down across from him at a distance of about a bowshot, for she said to herself ‘Let me not see the death of the boy’.

So she sat opposite him and lifted her voice and wept.” (Genesis 21: 15-17).

Here she has already forgotten what God said to her about Ishmael and she now thinks that because the bread and water that Abraham had given her was finished, the boy was going to die. She was now focusing on Abraham as her source. She ignored what God had told her.

She wandered in the wilderness until God “opened her eyes” and she saw a well of water and filled the skin with water and gave the lad a drink” (Genesis 21:19). This proved that God was her Source. not Abraham. It had to take God to open her eyes so she could see the well. You and I, as long as we keep looking at man as solution, we will continue to wander in the wilderness like Hagar. We need to see God as our Source.

It doesn’t matter how bad the wilderness is, as long as we are following God’s Word and direction, you and I will be victorious. It is not about the amount of pressure that we may face, rather it is about obeying God’s Word which will see us through.

l Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School. Feedback: drdoug@corporatemomentum.biz or Twitter @dougmamvura