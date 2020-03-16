Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ legend Barry Daka, who died at his Barbourfields home on Thursday morning after a short illness, will be buried on Wednesday at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Daka’s son Mayfield said a memorial service will be held at McDonald Hall in Mzilikazi on Tuesday afternoon.

“After the memorial service at McDonald Hall at 3pm, the body will be taken home. On Wednesday morning between 8am and 10.30am, a church service will be held at the Amphitheater followed by the burial,” said Mayfield.

At the time of his death, the unassuming and tactically gifted Daka, who was part of the Bulawayo City FC’s technical advisors.

Mourners are gathered at house number 153 Barbourfields suburb. – @ZililoR