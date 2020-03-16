Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ORGANISERS of the Binga Kasambabezi Marathon have scrapped the full 42km race due to high temperatures in the district.

Runners competed in the full marathon, 21.1km, 10km and 5km fun run in the previous three editions.

However, organising committee chairperson Recent Ncube said with the full marathon scrapped, the half marathon will be the main event of the annual competition set for June 13.

He said last year’s winner Leonard Koki from the Zimbabwe National Army was rushed to hospital after the race due to the high temperatures.

“We have realised that in the past two years it had few participants because of the heat in Binga. The winner of last year’s event Koki developed a fever-like condition after the race and had to be rushed to hospital and we realised it was as a result of the heat,” said Ncube.

“We have so far engaged the sponsor Agribank and their partners Econet and NetOne.

“Over the years we have been getting support from Makomo Resources and Econet, who always send a bigger team of runners to the event. Agribank is also sending a bigger team this year.”

The event hasn’t been registered with the Sports and Recreation Commission and National Association Athletics of Zimbabwe, who haven’t given them the amount they should pay despite several engagements.

The route is still being finalised with two options being considered.

The first option is to start near Manjolo Business Centre and finish at Binga Centre, but this all depends on the availability of resources to transport runners to the starting point.

The other option is to start at Binga Centre, run towards Manjolo and make a U-turn at Chilila back to Binga Centre.

Zimbabwe’s first black athlete to compete in the Olympics Robson Mulombe will grace the event.

Binga residents will pay $35 while those fron outside the district will part with $50 to participate. — @ncubeleon