Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A self-styled employment agent appeared in court last week facing charges of raping three women, including his former lover, whom he had promised to assist in securing a job.

Costar Kabvuratsiye (28), appeared before the Harare magistrates’ court on three counts of rape.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa for initial remand.

He was asked to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded in custody to March 20 for routine remand.

Circumstances leading to his arrest are that sometime in April last year, Kabvuratsiye allegedly became involved with one of his victims, who resides in Tynwald South, Harare.

The court heard that on April 14 last year, Kabvuratsiye was walking with her along a footpath in Tynwald South when he suddenly grabbed and raped her on the side of the path.

He also took her money and cell phone.

On December 23, 2019, another woman from Kuwadzana, Harare, went to meet Kabvuratsiye at Sanganai Inn after she was advised that he was looking for someone to work as a shopkeeper.