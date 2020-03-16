Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THERE is a need to enforce settlement policies to ensure that villagers settle in safe places in order to avert disasters.

In recent years, Matabeleland South Province has recorded a number of cases of people being affected by floods due to living in low lying areas and near rivers.

Authorities have in some cases faced resistance in trying to relocate people in low lying areas as they say they do not want to abandon their ancestral lands and graves.

Speaking during a Matabeleland South Provincial Disaster Risk Management Bill consultation meeting that was held in Gwanda recently, the Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Ms Sithandiwe Ncube said there is a need to ensure that communities adhere to settlement patterns and policies.

“There is a need for policies to be fully implemented and adhered to when it comes to issues of settlement and construction of infrastructure. We have had a number of disasters in the province such as flooding which are recorded as a result of wrong settlement patterns where people are settled in harm’s way,” she said.

“We also have cases of buildings such as schools or clinics which are damaged during storms because they were not properly built. Let’s strengthen policy issues as another way of ensuring resilience within communities and risk reduction.

“Eventually monies are lost trying to help those people after they have been affected yet some of these expenses can be averted. Public structures such as schools need to be monitored to ensure that they meet minimum standards.”

In an interview Gwanda Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ronnie Sibanda said according to the Communal Lands Act, communities are supposed to settle in high places and avoid swampy areas, river beds and low-lying areas.

He said the local authority was working with various departments to enforce this policy.

Mr Sibanda said the Traditional Leaders Act also gives traditional leaders the power to ensure that people observe settlement patterns.

He said communities that settled on unauthorised places would have done so illegally.

Mr Sibanda said in the district they had recorded cases of miners that had been affected by floods after settling in their respective areas illegally.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) is in the process of crafting a Disaster Risk Management Bill to prevent disasters and improve on preparedness.

The country has recorded a number of disasters over the years that include cyclones, floods, storms and fires among others and among the most recent disasters is Cyclone Idai that claimed people’s lives and resulted in destruction of property last [email protected]