Business Reporter

THE inaugural Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference, which was scheduled to take place between 24-26 March in Kigali, Rwanda has been postponed.

The country’ trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, said the shift in dates was done with due regard to the safety and health of people, considering the risks posed by coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We will continue to monitor the situation and new dates will be communicated in due course. We appreciate the continued support from all stakeholders in Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” said ZimTrade in a statement.

More business and international conferences continue to be shelved as COVID-19, which broke out in China in December, continues to spread across the globe, inducing a serious strain on economies.