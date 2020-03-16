Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE much-anticipated inaugural primary schools public speaking competition which was being facilitated by Members of the Zimbabwe Junior Parliament representing the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears.

The competition was supposed to be held next Thursday at the Large City Hall in association with the Bulawayo Junior City Council.

The cancellation comes as the Bulawayo leadership has called for the suspension of public gatherings amid Covid-19 threats.

The coronavirus has infected more than 161 000 people and killed close to 6 000 worldwide.

4-H Zimbabwe Foundation who were funding the event said: “As the event will be a public gathering and adhering to the city fathers’ need to cancel public gatherings, the competition has been postponed,” said 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation founder, John Muchenje.

He said they are hoping to host the competition next term.

“We’re hoping that next term, all will go well and the competition will grow bigger. Maybe we might incorporate secondary schools and tertiary institutions.”

Some of the speech topics to be presented by the public speakers include Conservation is survival, If I could be the President for a day, My ideal Zimbabwe, Child marriage, Bullying, My role model, water, Global Warming and Street kids among other topics. – @mthabisi_mthire