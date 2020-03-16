The biggest names in European football will come together today for a videoconference call that is set to have historic repurcussions.

With the continent gripped by coronavirus and almost all domestic leagues postponed, the powers that be will discuss what should happen with Euro 2020 and how, if at all, the 2019-20 season should conclude.

There are many questions to be answered, but here, Sportsmail takes a look at the key ones needing to be answered.

How likely is Euro 2020 to be postponed?

It seems almost inevitable that Euro 2020 will be postponed this summer. The response from the world of sport to the outbreak of the coronavirus has been almost universal across Europe, with virtually every event affected.

Football has been hit hard, with all top five leagues across Europe suspending matches, and many others taking the same course of action.

If there is any hope of completing the 2019-20 campaigns across the continent, all affected will have to play deep into June – eating into the start of Euro 2020 in June 12.

Running both concurrently is just not a viable option, and so it is highly likely that the major summer tournament will have to give way.

There is also the small problem that the line-up for Euro 2020 is not yet complete. The play-off semi-finals were schedule for a week on Thursday, but with Fifa’s advice being to cancel all international matches these ties are likely to be postponed, throwing another dash of uncertainty into the chaos.

Who is asking for it to be postponed?

The head of the Italian Football Federation has led the calls for the tournament to be removed from this summer’s schedule, though he will be far from alone in his thinking.

Italy is the country to be hit hardest by the virus in Europe, with the entire country on lockdown as it stands, and all sporting events in the country – including Serie A – postponed until at least April.

Rome was due to host group stage matches and a quarter-final at this summer’s tournament, but focus is currently on containing the disease which has reported 1 809 deaths from the outbreak so far.

Speaking about his opinions on Euro 2020, FIGC president Gabriele Gravina stated: “We will propose that Uefa postpone the European Championship.

“We will try to get to the end of this championship (Serie A) because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs.”

There is a clear desire from leagues to be given the opportunity to complete their seasons, and for good reason, with clubs and leagues in danger of breaching lucrative contracts should games not be played.

They are bound to raise their concerns today.

So, just who are going to be the major decision makers in this meeting?

All 55 members have been invited to the video conference call today, though there are other invitees who are likely to be more vocal.

Both the European Club Association and the European Leagues will be in on the videoconference, as will a FIFPro representative – the world players’ union. With the ECA notoriously bullish in their approach with Uefa, it is likely that the body, currently chaired by Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, will be adamant in their demands that the continent’s domestic game is put first.

This is currently not known, as, obviously, the tournament has yet to be cancelled.

It would be within reason to assume that tickets would still be valid for the re-arranged tournament, but there is no indication on whether fans would be entitled to refunds should they not wish to attend in the future. This is something that Uefa would be desperate to avoid. With over 3 million tickets made available for this summer, having to reimburse fans would leave European football’s governing body with a sizeable black hole in their coffers.

Fans would most likely be left out of pocket in any case, with many having already forked out for flights and accommodation, and Uefa highly unlikely to reimburse them.

While some clubs, such as Manchester United, have made good gestures towards their fans by covering flight and accommodation costs to those who were preparing to travel out for their Europa League clash with LASK, there is little to suggest Uefa would show the same appetite to help out those supporters already with travel plans for the summer.

So, when could they re-arrange it for?

Presuming it does get moved, there are two possible dates that have been mooted for the rescheduling of the tournament.

The most popularly talked about option is postponing it a year and holding it in the summer of 2021. This would work for the men’s game, with no World Cup to clash with, but it could leave Uefa with a bit of a headache.

That’s because the women’s tournament is due to take place next summer, between July 11 and August 1. Logistically, this throws up a nightmare for Uefa, with London due to host the semi-final and final of the men’s tournament, and England set to host the entire women’s event. As a result, there may be a push to move the tournament to winter this year – or the possibility for the women’s competition to be moved to accommodate the men’s next summer.

So say it is moved, what does that mean for the Premier League?

Well, it could be the difference between the season being abandoned or finished.

By moving the tournament, Uefa – as hinted at by the Italian federation – would afford leagues around Europe the opportunity to finish their campaigns should the threat of coronvirus be fought off over the next couple of months.

Clubs have expressed doubt that England’s top flight will resume on April 4 – the date pinpointed for the resumption of fixtures. But by abandoning the Euros, they would be given more time to complete fixtures into the summer – giving Liverpool the chance to lift the title after a fully completed season.

The Champions League is also up for discussion, what needs to be decided here?

Uefa announced last week that all fixtures in the Champions League, and the Europa League have been postponed.

When, if at all, the matches will be rescheduled is one of the topics up for discussion on Tuesday – but it is in many people’s interest for the tournaments to be completed this season. As with the domestic leagues, the lucrative contracts secured by the Champions League may be breached should the competition fail to reach a conclusion, leaving Uefa with holes to fill.

There is also the headache of the Europa League, which could throw up legal challenges from clubs.

Qualifiying for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League is still a viable path for the likes of Manchester United.

Should that option be removed, clubs still involved could look to launch action against Uefa for lost revenue. – mailonline.