By Abel Karowangoro

Former cabinet minister David Chapfika is embroiled in a vicious clash with his farm employees over non-payment of salaries and he also stands accused of being incapacitated to the extent of leasing out his farm in Shamva.

The farm is being rented by a white farmer and there is underutilization of land.

Chapfika rubbished the claims and told Zim Morning Post last week that he had hired services of consultants and had not leased the farm.

“I did not lease the farm I have only hired the white farmer to come and work for me as manager,” Chapfika said.

“They are some State agents who want the farm and I have been to court about the issue.

I never leased the farm, the government is encouraging join ventures so I decided to work with the white man,” he said.

Disgruntled farm workers told Zim Morning Post that the former minister ran down the farm ever since he took it over from a white farmer identified only as Stondon.

“This is not the first time Chapfika has neglected paying salaries, he needs to surrender the farm,” said a disgruntled farmer. Zim Morning Post