Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE’S Themba Gorimbo gave another good account of himself on Saturday night when he defeated Lyle Karam to defend his welterweight title at the EFC 84 event at Time Square in Pretoria, South Africa.

Gorimbo became a title holder last September when he made history by becoming the first Extreme Fighting Championship mixed martial arts champion from Zimbabwe. And on Saturday he proved he is among the best when he managed to retain the belt after defeating Karam by a submission in the second round.

The 23-year-old Karam was the first contender to challenge Gorimbo in his first title defence. Karam was undefeated coming into Saturday’s fight.

Although he had a good start in the first round, landing some significant blows, the 28-year-old Gorimbo was up for the task claiming the fight in the second round to successfully defend his belt. It’s a good start to the year for him.

Last year he defeated Luke Michael and his victory earned him the Annual National Sports Awards Sportsperson of the Year for the 2019 edition that was held in January.

He also walked away with the Sportsman of the Year award.

His ambition is to break into the Ultimate Fighting Championship in future and believes he has what it takes to compete at that level.