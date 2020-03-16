Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has approved Gweru City Council’s $1,8 billion 2020 budget, which will result in tariffs going up by over 500 percent.

Mayor, Councillor Josiah Makombe, said they were still using the 2019 tariffs and licences template, which had made service delivery difficult.

“We are delighted to note that the 2020 budget has been approved and we are now waiting for the implementation matrix in line with the current monetary trends in the country,” he said.

“And because the budget had not been approved, we could not do some major issues like purchasing very important equipment like water billing printer, which is down at the moment.

“Residents have not been getting their bills on time and I am sure with the new budget, because we had budgeted for it, we are going to procure one and once it’s there, we are going to make sure people get bills on time.”

The 2020 budget will see service charges being increased sharply with burials going up from $80 to $1 097 while rentals at council-owned two-roomed houses in Mkoba will go up from $40 per month to $600.

Occupation certificate fee for home- seekers was raised from $30 to $5 000 while beacon relocation costs went up to $9 000 from $150.

The fee for a fuel service station licence that is renewed annually rose from $3 000 to $84 000. Yearly licence fees for surgeries are now $40 000 while taxi licence fees rose from $85 to $1 419 per year.

Buses and minibuses using the Kudzanayi bus terminus will pay $3 547, up from last year’s $150. Vendors and hawkers would pay $1 182 for a vending licence, up from last year’s $50 per term.

Clr Makombe said it was worrying that residents and business’s debt continues to balloon each passing month as many fail to settle their water and rates arrears.

“It is sad that council is owed ZW$80 million as of December by residents and business and recovering this money is not a walk in the park as we are aware that the residents are also facing economic challenges,” he said.