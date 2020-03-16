Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has blasted rowdy fans for violence that overshadowed the Castle Challenge Cup match pitting Bosso and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

A dominant performance by FC Platinum saw them winning 2-0 courtesy of a first-half brace by Silas Songani.

However, all hell broke loose in the first minute of stoppage time when angry Bosso fans at the infamous Soweto stand threw missiles and invaded the pitch.

Mhlophe expressed the club’s absolute disgust over the pitch invasion and missile throwing incidents.

“The ugly incidents that marred a potentially good sporting event reflect badly on our football, Highlanders FC as a brand and various stakeholders involved in this beautiful game. We would like to urge all football loving fans to refrain from such acts of hooliganism that stunt the growth of the sport as they scare away potential sponsors and partners,” Mhlophe said.

He apologised for the violence and assured all stakeholders that the club was working to decontaminate Bosso of this vice.

“The club also notes with gratefulness the amount of work that the government of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo City Council and other stakeholders involved have done in uplifting Barbourfields Stadium generally and particularly the playing pitch, which was in pristine condition for the match. Thus, the throwing of watering pipes that were stored between the touch line advertising space and the Soweto stand perimeter fence by violent fans is uncalled for and stand unequivocally condemned by the club.”

The Premier Soccer League said it will charge Highlanders for its fan’s hooliganism that prevented added time being played.